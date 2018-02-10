Ghana Makes An Entrance At The Winter Olympics (PHOTO)

Related Stories Someone looks happy to be at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea...



Ghana's only athlete, Akwasi Frimpong, who is competing in the skeleton (that's him at the very top of the page), was first into the stadium after the Greek athletes, grinning from ear to ear.



We have to say, if we were about to hurtle down a frozen track on a piece of metal we would not be quite as chirpy.



But he loves it.



Frimpong, who will turn 32 in the first week of the Games, was born in Ghana, where his grandmother brought him and nine other children up in a one-roomed house. He moved to the Netherlands aged eight to live with his mother and the ex-Dutch junior sprint champion had a documentary made about him in 2010 called De theorie van het Konjin (The Rabbit Theory).



"My former sprint coach, Sammy Monsels, talks about the analogy of a rabbit in a cage, ready to escape from a lion," Frimpong explains. "I am that rabbit, and I have escaped the lions [of my past]. I am no longer being eaten by all the things around my life."



He is proudly waving his flag, with the biggest smile you could ever imagine.