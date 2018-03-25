List Of Ghanaian Athletes At The 2018 Commonwealth Games

Related Stories Herewith list of Ghanaian athletes representing Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and their various disciplines.



Boxing; Suleman Tetteh – 49kg, Annan Ampiah – 52kg, Samuel Y. Addo – 56kg, Abdul Wahid Omar – 60kg, Jessie Lartey – 64kg, Abubakar Quartey – 69kg and Musah Rahman Lawson – 75kg with Ofori Asare as their head coach and Vincent Akai Netty as assistant.



Hockey; Bridget Azumah, Mavis Ampem Darko, Vivian Narkuour, Elizabeth Opoku, Martha Sarfowaa, Roberta Sarfo, Deborah Whyte, Lydia Afriyie, Janet Adampah, Nafisatu Umaru (C) and Benedicta Adjei.



The rest are; Adizatu Suleman, Mavis Boatemaa Berko, Emelia Fosuaa, Serwaa Boakye, Ernestina Coffie, Cecilia Amoako and Juwaila Acquah with Emmanuel Ahadjie as head coach, Richmond Attipoe as assistant and Rosemary Lamptey as team manageress.



Table Tennis; Derek Abrefa, Bernard Joe Sam, Felix Lartey, Emmanuel Asante, Cynthia Kwabi and Celia Baah Danso.



Anthony Owusu Ansah and Annag Whyte would serve as the head coach and assistant respectively.



Para-Athletes; Felix Acheampong, Botyso Nkegbe with Emmanuel Sowah as coach.



Badminton; Abraham Aryeetey, Emmanuel Donkor, Daniel Sam, Michael Opoku Baah, Grace Atipaka, Eyram Yaa Migbodzi, Stella Ansah and Gifty Musa represents badminton with Davis Ephraim and Philip Baah as coaches.



Cycling; Abdul Razak Umar, Abdul Razak Abdul Mumin and Anthony Boakye Dankwah are cyclists, with Elvis Alikpui as coach.



Athletics; Sarfo Ansah – 100m, 4x100m, Hor Halutie – 100m, 200m, 4x100m and Rafiatu Nuhu – 400m with Samuel Ayer and Salamatu Musa as coaches.