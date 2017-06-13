I Will Come To Ghana In Autumn - Floyd Mayweather

Related Stories Undefeated American boxer, Floyd "Money" Mayweather has announced that his Undefeated Africa Tour will take place in the fall.



Mayweather's much-publicised tour was postponed on June 12 after he failed to show up for the first leg of the tour in Nigeria.



In a tweet to his over 11 million followers on Monday evening, Mayweather said he will visit Nigeria and Ghana in autumn.



He tweeted: "Motherland Africa, Nigeria & Ghana, my Undefeated Africa Tour has been pushed to the fall @RnBAllStarsEnt @ONEbrentTMT 4 more event info". However, the tweet did not provide an exact date for his visit to West Africa as the fall spans four months from September to December.



Meanwhile, Mayweather has reportedly begun sparring for what is said to be a money-spinning bout with UFC Champion Conor McGregor which contributed to the cancellation of the Undefeated Africa Tour.