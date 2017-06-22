Floyd Mayweather: I Will Beat McGregor, Even If He Hurts Me

Related Stories Floyd Mayweather spent 4 hours in an L.A. gym training for Conor McGregor -- repeating a mantra to himself during the workout, "You name him. I beat him."



The Best Ever hit up Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys with the TMT crew and NBA star, DeMar DeRozan -- and busted his ass in preparation for the August 26 fight.



Mayweather was talking to himself during the session saying, "I be trying to tell ya'll ... I can get a black eye, a bloody nose. I can have a bad day in the gym.



At the end of the day, I don't have a bad payday and I don't have a bad night under the lights."



He added, "I get bumps, bruises ... but I don't have a bad night." Floyd's famous for his grueling workouts -- and this one was no exception.