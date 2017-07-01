Agbeko/Otieno Bout postponed to July 14

Mr. Abraham Kottey, the Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) has announced that the bout involving Ghana’s Joseph Agbeko and Kenya’s Nick Otieno had been rescheduled for July 14.

The bout, originally scheduled for Friday July 30 at the Bukom boxing arena in Accra was called off due to reasons beyond the organizers.

According to Mr. Kottey, the former two times World champion’s opponent, Otieno was expected to be in Ghana on Thursday, however, some concerns in his camp delayed his arrival necessitating the postponement of the bout.

“Joseph Agbeko is having challenges with his opponent and since he is the main focus of the show, we decided to postpone the fight.

The bout, promoted by Fresh King Entertainment would also feature a number of undercards.

Agbeko nicknamed ‘‘King Kong’’ would lock horns with Otieno, who holds the WBA Pan-Africa Super flyweight belt for the IBF international bantamweight title.