 
 

 Home   >   Sports   >   Boxing   >   201707   >   Agbeko/Otieno Bout postponed to July 14







Agbeko/Otieno Bout postponed to July 14
 
<< Prev  |  
 
01-Jul-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Mr. Abraham Kottey, the Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) has announced that the bout involving Ghana’s Joseph Agbeko and Kenya’s Nick Otieno had been rescheduled for July 14.
 

     The bout, originally scheduled for Friday July 30 at the Bukom boxing arena in Accra was called off due to reasons beyond the organizers.

 

     According to Mr. Kottey, the former two times World champion’s opponent, Otieno was expected to be in Ghana on Thursday, however, some concerns in his camp delayed his arrival necessitating the postponement of the bout.

 

     “Joseph Agbeko is having challenges with his opponent and since he is the main focus of the show, we decided to postpone the fight.

 

     The bout, promoted by Fresh King Entertainment would also feature a number of undercards.

 

     Agbeko nicknamed ‘‘King Kong’’ would lock horns with Otieno, who holds the WBA Pan-Africa Super flyweight belt for the IBF international bantamweight title. 

 

 
 
 
 
Source: GNA
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 