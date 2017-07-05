Joseph Agbeko Is Fraudulent - GBA Boss

Related Stories Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president Peter Zwennes has described the two-time former bantamweight world champion Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko as a fraudulent boxer.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy FM, Mr Zwennes revealed that the Ghana boxing Authority didn’t sanction the bout between Agbeko and Kenyan Nick Otieko because Fresh King Promotions failed to comply with the laws which would enable the fight to be sanctioned.



“We never had any fight contract, we never received any purse from Agbeko with regards to the fight with Nick so we decided that there was no point to sanction that bout to deceive the public who will buy the tickets.



“Agbeko for the past four years has been engaging in fraudulent conducts; he doesn’t have money to promote fights and he doesn’t have money to pay boxers but he wants to promote fights. Four years ago, we took money from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote a fight and it took him three years to pay that money back to our embarrassment and he even paid back in installments.



“He even promised to pay the arrears after fighting with Guillermo Rigondeaux. After the fight he ran away with the money so that has been his game plan all these years.” Peter Zwennes said.



“The last promotion he had, he didn’t have money to pay the visiting boxer and one Solomon Otu Lartey who funded hotel bills for the boxers, eventually ended up paying the boxers purse per an agreement he had with Agbeko’s Fresh King promotions.



“Ironically, Agbeko turned around after he couldn’t raise the money and went to the police to lodge the false complaint that his vehicle had been stolen by that match maker and the match maker got locked up for three days,” The Ghana Boxing Association President disclosed.



He continued that “incidentally we later got to know from the Kenya Boxing Association that he never signed any contract with Nick Otieno contrary to what he was saying so this is all part of his fraud and we decided that we scrap that out this time.



“So we are going to deal with him with this information we had from the Kenyan Boxing Association that there was no contract between the two parties and that itself is a misconduct under the rules of the association which will drag him before the disciplinary committee and the public must know that this is the sort of person parading himself as a promoter.



This fight is not coming on because we will not sanction that fight so if he says the fight will come on in two weeks that is a huge lie.”





