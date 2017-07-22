Entire Nation Behind Dogboe – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Ghana’s WBO Super Bantamweight International champion, Isaac Dogboe, saying the entire nation is behind him as he defends his title against Argentine Nicholas Javier Chavez at the Bukom Arena on Saturday.



Dogboe and officials of the world title eliminator bout called on the President at the Flagstaff House on Thursday.



The President declared his support for Dogboe but indicated his inability to be present because of an international engagement.



Isaac Dogboe in his usual confident mood picked from the words of the National Anthem and pledged to uphold and defend the good name of Ghana with all his strength and with all his might.



Also present at the meeting was fight referee Tony Weeks who took the opportunity to present a boxing souvenir to the President.