If You Don’t Love Now, Don’t Love Me Later - Isaac Dogbe’s To Haters

Related Stories After treating the humongous crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, July 22, 2017 Ghana’s Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe switched from the promising boxing star he is to becoming a music artist as he jumped on Chris Martin’s “Paper Loving” track with his semi polished voice.



The Royal Storm [Isaac Dogboe] did not waste time on his Argentine opponent - Javier Chacon as he dictated the pace right from round 1 to the end of the sixth round when Chacon finally called off the bout due to what seemed to be a broken knuckle.



Isaac Dogboe [22] now heads straight to Las Vegas to challenge for a world title fight after dispatching Javier Chacon to win the WBO International Super Bantamweight title.



Dogboe who represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he miraculously lost his bantamweight division fight to Satoshi Shimizu from Japan is still unbeaten at the professional level.



His record stands at; fights [17], won [17], lost [0], drawn [0].



But when asked about his assessment of Chacon in the post match interview, Dogboe decided to sing Chris Martin’s “Paper Loving” as a prelude to his answer to send clear signal to those who still doubt his boxing ability.



“Before I say anything, please allow me to sing this song. I know I don’t have a good voice, but I’ll try my best,” The Royal Storm said.



“If you can’t love me now, don’t love me later when my later is much greater,” Dogboe sang as the crowd backed him.