Boxer Collapses After Heavy Punch

This was after a boxer involved in one of the undercard bouts collapsed after a heavy blow from his rival.



Hundreds of boxing lovers who trooped to the Bukom Boxing Arena to witness the Dogboe versus Chacon bout left almost immediately after the match with only a handful seated to catch a glimpse of the undercard of fights.



The undercard bout after Dogboe’s fight saw two good boxers fight each other but a heavy blow from one of them in the first round nearly ended the life of the other.



The referee of the fight and some officials who were well equipped with lessons in resuscitating unconscious people quickly went to his aid and prevented what could have been a huge setback on the night that saw a Ghanaian take a major step towards a world title bout.



The boxer was unresponsive for close to three minutes but when he eventually got revived the bout was closed with the opponent being the winner.







