Azumah Endorses Dogboe As Ghana’s Best Boxer

Related Stories Legendary boxer, Azumah Nelson has endorsed fast-rising super bantamweight boxer Isaac Dogboe as the country’s next world champion.



Dogboe on Saturday night knocked out 39-year-old Argentine boxer, Javier Chacon at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. Boxing legend, Azumah Nelson who was impressed by the 22-year old’s exploits expressed confidence in his ability to win Ghana a world title subsequently.



Having been challenged by the young fighter to bestow on him the “Ghana’s best boxer” title, the boxing “Professor” who was evidently awed with Dogboe’s achievements endorsed him as Ghana’s best boxer as it stands.



Azumah indicated that Dogboe’s skillset and enormous talent makes him hopeful that Ghana will soon win a world title which has been elusive for quite some time.



“Everybody here saw it tonight and can attest to the fact that Dogboe is the best. I don't want to mention names for people to say that I'm being biased but we all can make our conclusions based on what we've seen here tonight. He is hugely talented and I have no doubt he will be a great boxer who will win Ghana a lot of titles”