Government Applauds Dogboe

The Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah has, on behalf of Government and the Ministry, applauded Ghanaian-British boxer Isaac Dobgoe for knocking out his Argentine opponent Javier Nicholas Chacon in their WBO International Super Bantamweight title final eliminator.



Dogboe’s victory, according to government, “represents a proud moment of a country whose penchant for producing world champions is known the world over.”



A statement from the ministry signed by the head of Public Relations Elvis Adjei-Baah urged Dogboe to be inspired by the mammoth support the people of Ghana exhibited during the bout and aim for the ultimate when he finally takes a shot at the world title in Las Vegas.



Dogboe’s victory marked yet another undefeated feat (17-0) in his quest to become another Ghanaian world champion.



Dogboe’s opponent failed to respond to the bell when it tolled for the 7th Round giving the Ghanaian his 17th victory in the ring on Saturday, 22 July.