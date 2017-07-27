Judge Advises Bukom Banku To Stay Away From Street Fight

Related Stories The presiding magistrate of the Accra Central District Court 7 has advised boxer, Braimah 'Bukum Banku' Kamoko to desist from engaging in street fights and assaulting people.



Instead, Ms Arit Nsemoh, the magistrate, advised him to be a good example for the youth.



She gave the advice on Thursday when she discharged the boxer for threatening to harm a hairdresser at Bukom in March this year.



Kamoko is also said to have verbally assaulted the hairdresser just because she was talking to his daughter.



The court discharged the boxer because the matter was settled through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).



"As a boxer, you should be a role model to the youth," Ms Nsemoh advised the boxer before discharging him.











