Kickboxing Championship Fixed For August 25

The 2017 Wushu Kick Boxing tournament would take place at the Korle Beach Resort in Accra on Friday, August 25.



It is being organised by Bogzie Media and Bigzie Sports in collaboration with the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) and Wushu Mixed Marial Arts & Health Organisation.



Mr. Troy Robinson, the promoter of some of Ghana’s best kick boxers said the tournament, dubbed “Only The Strong Survive” would feature top boxers and urged fight fans not to miss the free show.



Robinson, an English Jamaican, with Ghanaian roots, said the programme, which is free of charge, is to create awareness and also serve as a springboard for the bigger championship later in the year.



According to him, many fighters have expressed their willingness to appear on the Bigzie Fight bill.



Nii Adotey Dzata I, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA), said this is the first kick boxing programme of the year, as they have been having difficulties organizing bouts.



He said their administrative problems would soon be over and the attractive sport will be back with mouth-watering bouts again.



He said with the achievements of Lawrence Nmai, Gerald Dah, Stevo and Alhassan Okine, all performing well in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, the sport has a bright future.



He commended Mr. Robinson for promoting Kick Boxing in Ghana and thanked all those who have supported him in these trying moments and hoped that government would invest in the sport.



Sponsors of the fight include, Funky House, Bigzie Sports and Wushu Kick Boxing.