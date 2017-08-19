Azumah Nelson’s Son To Thrill Boxing Fans Today

Related Stories Boxing legend Azumah Nelson has urged Ghanaians to throng the Bukom Boxing Arena today to watch a younger version of himself in action as his son, Azumah Nelson Jnr, takes on British amateur boxer, Oliver Duffy, in the fourth edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night series.



At 21, Nelson Jnr will be making only his sixth appearance as an amateur but his father believes he is a chip off the old block and will follow in his footsteps to become a world boxing champion in future.



“What you can expect from Junior is relive the way his father fought and he does same, but he is an up and coming boxer," Azumah Nelson said on the sidelines of the launch of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night last Tuesday.



"At the amateur level, it’s not all about winning, but when you watch them, you look out for whether they can progress with the skills they have. I am training him to become a world champion like myself or better than me.”



For his part, Nelson or said he is delighted at the opportunity to return to the ring after a hectic academic year studying Business Administration at the University of Ghana.



“I am ready for the bout because I have been training for this since vacation. I have been training everyday with my dad because when I am on vacation, boxing is my job.”



However, his opponent Duffy has other ideas and has vowed to scupper the plans of Nelson Junior and his dad in the second round of their scheduled three round international amateur lightweight contest.





"I know all about his father and I respect him but this is between myself and Junior and trust me he is going down in the second round.



The Nelson Junior-Duffy clash is one of four bouts between boxers from Ghana and the United Kingdom scheduled for the Azumah Nelson Fight Night IV.



The bill is headlined by a cracker between undefeated Ghanaian super featherweight champ, Wahab Oluwaseun and John Hicks.



Other bouts on the undercard include an international middleweight contest between British boxer Keiran Leinster and Ghanaian Emmanuel Anim, while Ghanaian Raphael King will engage Briton Anthony Ayinde in a six-round international super lightweight affair.



The only all-Ghanaian clash on the night involves Wasiru Mohammed who locks horns with Felix Okine.