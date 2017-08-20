My Son Is Different - Azumah Nelson

Related Stories Boxing Legend Azumah Nelson is calling on Ghanaians to manage their expectations with his son Azumah Nelson Junior.



Expectations are rife that Azumah Nelson Junior will grow and become a boxing icon as his father was but the boxing Hall of Famer says it will be unfair to expect his son to be as successful as he was.



Speaking to pressmen at the fourth edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night held on Saturday, 18th August 2017, Azumah expressed his impression with his son’s performance in his bout which he ‘controversially’ won and also called for patience for his son.



‘He is an amateur boxer making his way to the top but because he is my son people are expecting from him but I believe in two years time, you will see him and realise that he is different. He is master of his own".



"Life is not our hands so I can’t predict the future but if he wants to be a boxer I will give him my full support to ensure that he becomes a great boxer”, Azumah said.



Azumah Nelson Junior in a separate interview corroborated his father’s claim stating that matching his father’s historical achievements will be impossible albeit striving to reach the top and carve a niche for himself in the boxing field.



‘My father was a great boxer so it will be difficult to achieve what he managed. He is the world’s greatest super-featherweight so if I manage to accomplish half of what he did, I will be pleased”, he said.