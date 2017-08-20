Ghana Beats U.K. 2-0 In Boxing Contest

Related Stories Ghana reigned supreme over U.K. in a boxing battle on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The main event which featured Ghana’s Wahab Oluwasuen and John Hicks saw the former stopping his British opponent in round three to win the super featherweight contest.



Oluwasuen started the fight on a good note as he pressed the action with some wild punches but Hicks withstood those punches.



Hicks was the better boxer in the second round – he dominated the Ghanaian by using his left jabs.



With that nonperformance by Oluwasuen, the Ghanaian upped his game in the third round as he sent Hicks crashing to the mat with a ferocious straight right. Hicks rose up but failed to respond to the referee’s count and the man in the middle Roger Barnor had no other option than to signal for the end of the tie.



In another contest between a Ghanaian boxer and U.K. boxer, Raphael Kwabena King from Ghana won via a split decision against Anthony Ayinde from U.K.



At the end of their scheduled welterweight contest billed for six rounds, two judges scored it, 57 -56, 58-56 for King and 56-57 for Ayinde.



In an all Ghanaian affair, Wassiu Mohammed won the bragging right over Felix Okine. Mohammed won courtesy a unanimous decision (60-34, 60-35 and 60-34) in their scheduled super bantamweight contest billed for six rounds.



In an amateur contest, Azumah Nelson Jr, the son of boxing Azumah Nelson defeated Prosper Abbey via a split decision.