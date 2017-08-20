I Quit My Job To Train My Son – Dogboe’s Father

Related Stories Paul Dogboe, the father of world title hopeful, Isaac Dogboe, has revealed that he resigned from his decent job in U.K. just to train his son.



According to senior Dogboe, he quit his well-paid job to help his son to win the world title.



“I am even more confident than Isaac himself and people don’t understand me. He is a talented boxer and I believe in his qualities that’s why I left my white-collar job to follow him.



“We are ready for any boxer, Isaac is a diverse boxer, he is not limited in any way and so we are not scared of any opponent. All that we want is support and corporate sponsorship to bring the title to Ghana.



“I am compelled to leave my family behind in England to follow him everywhere he goes and that should tell you something. The Kid is a superstar and we must rally behind him to make the nation proud,” Dogboe told Ghana News Agency Sports.



Junior Dogboe holds the WBO international super bantamweight title and he is currently ranked number 4.