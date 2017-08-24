It Will Be Difficult To Emulate My Father - Azumah Nelson Jr Admits

Related Stories Azumah Nelson Junior, son of the World Boxing Council's Greatest Super Featherweight of All Time, Azumah Nelson has admitted that he faces a Herculean task in trying to emulate the exploits of his father in professional boxing.



"My father was a very great boxer and if, I am able to accomplish half of what he did I would be grateful," Nelson Jr told the Graphic Sports shortly after recording a split decision victory over Prosper Dzivor on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



"I mean he is the world's greatest super featherweight and that's very hard to compete with but I will try my best".



Nelson Jr also had some harsh words for his opponent (Dzivor) who weighed-in two kilogrammes above the 60kg mark of their three-round lightweight amateur clash and later felt hard done by the result after scoring a knockdown.



"It wasn't really a knockdown, I would say it was a slip," he said in reference to a moment in the second round of the bout when a jab by Dzivor resulted in him visiting the canvas.



"Because it wasn't powerful punch that pushed me down, I lost my balance... I think he should put in more work and stop talking so much because you say you are a boxer and we are making weight and you are overweight what does that say about you? You are a lazy boxer".



Nelson Jr, 21, also disclosed that he was placing his boxing career on hold because school has re-opened.



He stated: "Right now, school has re-opened, so I think maybe I would put my boxing on hold for a while but then I would try to do both but it won't be so serious like when I am on vacation".



