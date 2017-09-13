Bukom Banku, Samir Bastie Bout Postponed

Related Stories The Management of Box Office Sports Promotions, has rescheduled the bout dubbed “Make or Break" between Brimah "Bukom Banku" Kamoko and Samir Bastie.



The bout has now been moved from September 30, to October 21, 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



A statement signed by Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, Chief Executive Officer of Box office promotion, the postponement is due to request from a major TV partner which needs an ample time for pre-fight promotions, good planning for a world class production and programming to cover the event.



Box office promotions has therefor apologized to Ghanaians for any inconvenience caused and promised to bring to the boxing fans and the general public the best boxing promotions for the new schedule date. Source: GNA