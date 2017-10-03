Azumah Nelson Honoured

Related Stories Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Azumah Nelson has been presented with the World Boxing Council (WBC) Champion Award at the 55th WBC Convention currently ongoing in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Nelson, widely considered the greatest African boxer of all time, was for the second time since his retirement honoured by the WBC sanctioning body. He held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice during his heydey.



Other honorees on the night included fellow boxing Hall-of-Famers Evander Holyfield, Bernard Hopkins and Kostya Tszyu.



After calling time on his career in 1998, Nelson had a record of 39 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, with 28 knockout wins.



He made a brief comeback to engage lifelong rival Jeff Fenech in Australia in 2008 to raise funds for a charity project being undertaken by the Azumah Nelson Foundation.



He has been actively engaged with inspiring Ghanaian high school students to focus on their studies with a programme dubbed "Time With The Professor", which he uses to interact with selected students in the various schools across the country.



Recently, he has been mentoring several young boxers including his young son Azumah Nelson Junior in the sport.



Nelson is also involved in boxing promotion in Ghana, partnering Hemann Promotions to stage the popular Azumah Nelson Fight Night series.



He is also the brand ambassador of oil marketing company, GOIL and a Director at Director at Kenpong Construction & Telecom Limited.