Promoter Sues Bukom Banku

A consortium has filed application for an interim injunction seeking to stop the impending boxing bout between maverick boxer cum entertainer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir who is also a Ghanaian professional boxer.



As a result, a High Court in Accra will on Thursday October 12, decide whether or not to grant the reliefs being sought by Super Entertainment & Sport Consortium who are claiming to be co-promoters of Bukom Banku and also the sole promoter of Bastie Samir.



The consortium is demanding $70,000 each from the two boxers before it will allow the much-talked-about bout to go ahead according to a writ issued on September 26 by its lawyers Nkrabeah and Associates in Accra.



In its statement of claim, the consortium averred that in 2014 Bukom Banku signed a management contract with the plaintiff and allegedly breached the agreement by going ahead to sign a management contract with one Neequaye.



“The Ghana Boxing Authority brokered peace between the plaintiff and Bukom Banku and in consequence, Plaintiff agreed to co-manage him with Neequaye,” the plaintiff claimed.



It further claimed that Bukom Banku refused to honour a bout arrangement signed with an American Boxer, and in the process the consortium had to pay what the statement of claim said was a ‘stiff’ penalty to the American boxer.



According to the plaintiff, Bukom Banku again arranged and fought with Ayitey Powers on the blind side of the consortium and till date “the compensator sum brokered by the GBA has not been paid by Bukom Bank to the consortium,” adding “in spite of all these breaches, the plaintiff was prevailed upon to sign a renewal contract with Bukom Banku.”



“Again, in a blatant disrespect to the agreement, Bukom Banku has secretly signed another agreement to fight Bastie Samir.”



The plaintiff averred that it signed a promotional agreement with Bastie Samir on May 10, 2017 under which the consortium took exclusive control of all boxing rights of Samir, adding that “in pursuance of the agreement, the consortium paid Samir a cash sum of GH¢11,000.”



“Behind the back of the plaintiff, without their knowledge consent and clearance , Bastie Samir signed an agreement to fight Bukom Banku,” insisting that “both defendants in separate agreements with the plaintiff contracted that in case of a breach of their respective agreements, they would each pay compensation of $70,000 to the consortium.”



The plaintiff said, per the agreement, the two boxers have breached the terms of their respective contracts and must be made to pay $70,000 each for the alleged breaches.