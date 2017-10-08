Kick Boxer Nyanyo Nmai Dares Bukom Banku To Fight Him

Related Stories Switzerland based Ghanaian Kick-boxer Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, has thrown a challenge Braimah “Bukom Banku” Kamoko for a fight, as soon as possible.



Nyanyo Nmai, in an interview with the GNA Sports said, he was ready to drop his Martial Arts and engaged in pure boxing with Kamoko, if given the chance adding that, he wants to silence loud mouth Kamoko.



“I am a Kick-Boxer. In our sport we box and kick, but I am ready to drop the kicking and box through out the 36 minutes.



“Over the years, I have realized that he has always been fighting with people he can easily beat. So I want to give him a real challenge.” Nyanyo Nmai told the GNA Sports.



According to him, he wants to challenge Kamoko, just as Connon McGregor challenged Floyd Mayweather.



“Bukom Banku says, he is the African Mayweather, so I want to challenge him since I am also a big boy in the Kick Boxing business. I would box him throughout without throwing my legs.



“It is not about the money. I don’t the money, all I need is to fight and silence him so I am calling on the promoters in Ghana to consider staging this fight”. He bragged.



The Kick-boxer said the fight irrespective of the outcome of the Banku-Samir fight, would be a market breaker and automobile companies to come on board to support the match.



Nyanyo Nmai, in December 2016, defeated Daniel Dorrer for the World Martial Arts Committee WMAC World Title, K1 86kg division.



Nyanyo Nmai, has twice won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kick Boxer of the year award.