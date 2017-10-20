Bukom Banku Is A Comedian, Not A Boxer – Bastie

Related Stories The war of words between boxers Bastie Samir and his rival Brimah Kamoko, known commonly as Bukom Banku, will not go away soon as both camps keep fuelling the tension with demeaning statements ahead of their mega bout on Saturday October 21 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



The very latest of their war of words is the comments by former Ghana Amateur team captain, Bastie, who has described his opponent as a comedian and not a boxer.



In an interview with the GNA sports after his public workout, Bastie was full of anger because his opponent was going round claiming to be the king of Ghana boxing, saying that, he will make sure Bukom Banku finds his real profession after the bout.



“I Know Bukom Banku as a comedian, I do not know him as a boxer. He is tarnishing Ghana’s image since boxing is for gentlemen. So I am here to prove to Ghanaians that boxing is for gentlemen. I am here to take away his tag as boxing champ, because he doesn’t deserve it,” Bastie said angrily.



“My fans called me to come down and stop this braggart (Bukom Banku), and I will do just that. I have met real fighters all over the world. And so no matter what I will beat him up on the night. And after I finish beating him on Saturday I will tell him the real boxing champ is here.”



Both boxers have an undefeated professional career record and one of them is likely to lose his fine record on Saturdaynight. Bastie, a 2008 Olympian has 16 undefeated fights with 15 knockouts and a draw.



Banku, a former WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion comes in with rich experience as well, having fought 29 times with 22 knockouts and no defeat.



The cruiserweight non-title bout with the tagline ‘Make or Break,’ is being promoted by Box Office Promotions and is scheduled to start at 19:00 hours GMT on Saturday night.