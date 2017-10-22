Ayittey Powers Mocks Bukom Banku (VIDEO)

Ayittey Powers Related Stories Boxer Michael Ayittey popularly known as Ayittey Powers has mocked his long-time friend Bukom Banku who suffered a humiliating defeat on Saturday night.



Bukom Banku who has nicknamed himself as the “African Mayweather” suffered an excruciating knockout in the 7th round at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra when he clashed with Ghanaian welterweight boxer Bastie Samir.



Ayittey Powers who has been defeated twice by his friend in a video after Saturday’s bout said he was certain Banku would lose against Samir.



Watch the video below





