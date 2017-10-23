Bukum Banku Floored by Bastie Samir Related Stories Bukom Banku has admitted "meeting his meeter".



The controversial heavyweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku admits he was comprehensively beaten by his opponent, Bastie Samir in their recent bout.



Bukom Banku admitted that Bastie Samir is a “tough” and a “good” boxer who can defeat any opponent at any time.



According to him, punches received from Bastie “were too strong. I must confess I was beaten. The guy is too strong”



Bukom Banku was handed his first professional defeat by US-based Bastie Samir last Saturday.



The convincing defeat which came by a seventh round knockout from the not so popular Samir got a section of Ghanaians trolling Bukom Banku, who often described himself as the African Mayweather, on social media.



But it turns out that the 'Banku beater' is no minnow in the game and is highly regarded even by the great Floyd Mayweather.



Speaking on Accra-based radio station, Kasapa FM, Bukom Banku said he will call for a rematch to prove Ghanaians wrong.



“I have learnt my lessons. I will call him for a return bout soon. But for now I must admit, I was beaten by a tougher opponent” he said