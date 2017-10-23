Bastir Did Not Use “Juju” To Beat Me – Bukom Banku

Related Stories Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku says black magic also known as “Juju” cannot guarantee a win for any boxer.



He described as “laughable” claims that his recent opponent, Bastie Samir used Juju to defeat him last Saturday.



“Juju can never help any boxer to win a bout. If truly juju can help win a fight, then Nigerians, Indians should have claimed all the world tittles,” he said.



“Training is the key if you truly want to win a fight.” He said in an interview with Kasapa FM



Bukom Banku was handed his first professional defeat by US-based Bastir Samir last Saturday - the convincing defeat came by a seventh round knockout.



Supporters of Bukom Banku are claiming that Bastie Samir used juju to defeat Bukom Banku – the controversial says “Bastir is a good boxer and a hard trainer. I don’t believe in Juju. Bastie trained hard for this bout”.

