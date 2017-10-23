 
 

 Home   >   Sports   >   Boxing   >   201710   >   Bastir Did Not Use “Juju” To Beat Me – Bukom Banku







Bastir Did Not Use “Juju” To Beat Me – Bukom Banku
 
<< Prev  |  
 
23-Oct-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku says black magic also known as “Juju” cannot guarantee a win for any boxer.

He described as “laughable” claims that his recent opponent, Bastie Samir used Juju to defeat him last Saturday.

“Juju can never help any boxer to win a bout. If truly juju can help win a fight, then Nigerians, Indians should have claimed all the world tittles,” he said.

“Training is the key if you truly want to win a fight.” He said in an interview with Kasapa FM

Bukom Banku was handed his first professional defeat by US-based Bastir Samir last Saturday - the convincing defeat came by a seventh round knockout.

Supporters of Bukom Banku are claiming that Bastie Samir used juju to defeat Bukom Banku – the controversial says “Bastir is a good boxer and a hard trainer. I don’t believe in Juju. Bastie trained hard for this bout”.
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Ambrose_wash
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 