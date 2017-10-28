Joshua Keen to Make Heavyweight History Ahead of Takam Bout

IBF and WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said Thursday it "would be good" if he could become the first man to win all four heavyweight boxing world titles.

Joshua defends his IBF and WBA double crown against Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday and, after a journalist at the pre-fight press conference mentioned that no heavyweight had ever won all four belts, it piqued Joshua's interest in boxing history.

"I didn't know that no-one in the heavyweight division has won all four belts," said Joshua, who has an unbeaten record of 19 knockout wins in his career.

"I find that interesting. It would be good if I could do it because then we're a part of history."

Britain's Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion after defeating Evander Holyfield in their 1999 rematch but that was for the three belts from the IBF, WBA and WBC organizations, before the WBO title was considered on an equal footing.

"History is a great thing to chase," Joshua added. "It's very possible and a great challenge. If we can make it happen, I will be up for it, but if not, it's not the end of the world and leaves a record to break for someone else."

Takam, the Cameroon-born Frenchman who has only lost three times in his 39-fight career, only agreed to Saturday's fight 12 days ago.

Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev.