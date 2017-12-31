Cesar Juarez Vows To Stop Isaac Dogboe

Related Stories Mexican pugilist, Cesar Juarez, has vowed to end undefeated Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe's dominance in the ring by inflicting a knockout on him when they clash in January 6 WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Title at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Juarez (20-5, 14KOs), who arrived in the country last night, said he would be the first fighter to stop Dogboe (17-0, 11KOs) who he described as not a match to him.



In an interview with Graphic Online, Juarez praised Dogboe as a strong boxer who is primed for greatness but noted that the 23-year-old was yet to beat a stronger opponent like himself.



"I am ready for the fight against Isaac Dogboe. It will be a knockout victory for me on January 6.



"I will be the first man to stop him in the ring because he is not a match to me. I believe he is yet to fight a stronger Mexican like me," Juarez said.



Dogboe and Juarez are expected to slug it out in a fierce battle with the winner set to challenge champion, Jessie Magdaleno, for the WBO Super Bantamweight Title next year.



Having failed to challenge Magdaleno after their supposed fight last November was cancelled due to a wrist injury sustained by his opponent, Juarez agreed to fight Dogboe for the interim title, with the champion to lock horns with the winner upon his return.



When asked whether he knows Dogboe so well, the 26-year-old said after watching videos of his opponent, he was hopeful of beating him on January 6.



"He is quick and strong but can't stand me in the ring. It will be a win for me on the night I promise," Juarez assured.