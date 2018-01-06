‘I’ll Tame The ‘Monster’ In Juarez’ - Isaac Dogboe

Related Stories Ghana's world title hopeful, Isaac "Royal storm" Dogboe,has vowed to tame the monster in opponent Cesar Juarez and make history as they lock horns tomorrow for the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight title at the Bukom Boxing arena in accra.



Dogboe told the Graphic Sports in an interview that there would be fireworks tomorrow and that he was hopeful of stopping his Mexican opponent.



The 23-year-old boxer, who boasts of 17 wins in as many fights, stated that it was time to make history in Ghana for the first time in 20 years by winning a world title at home.



"He claims to be a monster, but I want him to know that he can be tamed and that's exactly what I will do to him on Saturday.



It is good to be an underdog because it gives you the opportunity to prove your worth. "He has fought tougher opponents than me, but we will see who gets the upperhand in the ring. I don't think the bout will travel to the end because I will stop him," a confident Dogboe said.



Dogboe was responding to Juarez’s assertion that he (Dogboe) was still undefeated because he had not fought any monster like him and was therefore ready to hand the Ghanaian his first defeat as a professional.



The Mexican warrior, who has won 20 and lost five times in 25 fights, described his showdown with Dogboe as a walkover, stressing that it would be impossible for his opponent to beat him.



But Dogboe eulogised David in the Bible and stated that he was ready to inflict a sixth defeat on Juarez, whom he referred to as a Goliath in the ring.



The fight is expected to draw a capacity crowd and Dogboe looks set to impress the home fans with a splendid performance as he braces for his first world title shot.



The winner of the bout is expected to challenge WBO title holder Jessie Magdaleno, who was supposed to defend his title against Juarez but bowed out due to a wrist injury he sustained in the build-up to the fight.



Dogboe would be guaranteed a fight with Magdaleno, whom he once sparred with in Las Vegas by June in a mandatory title fight if he beats Juarez tomorrow night.