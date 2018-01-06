Dogboe/Juarez Ready For Battle Today

Related Stories Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe and his opponent Cesar Juarez from Mexico on Friday, completed pre-match formalities by undergoing mandatory weigh-in at the five-star Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



Dogboe, was first to step on the scales, weighed 121.6Ibs, whiles Juarez weighed 121.4Ibs.



Dogboe-Juarez would fight for the interim World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.



The winner will face champion Jesse Magdaleno – a Mexican-American later in the year.



“I’m happy to be in Ghana and ready for the fight on Saturday night, everybody should come and witnessed a good fight,” Juarez told the media after the weigh-in.



Dogboe on his part said, he was confident Juarez will leave Ghana empty handed.



“I thank Juarez and his team for accepting this fight. Juarez entered Ghana and we welcomed him wholeheartedly, but he would be leaving Ghana empty handed.



“All my fans should come to the Bukom Boxing Arena and i will surely make them happy.” Dogboe declared.