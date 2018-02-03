Ghana’s Habib Ahmed Set To Spring A Surprise Against Gilberto Ramirez

Related Stories The Bank of America Centre in Corpus Christi, Taxas is the destination for the much anticipated World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Middleweight title fight between two undefeated boxers, Gilberto Ramirez - the champion and Habib Ahmed - the challenger.



Ramirez would be out to defend his super middleweight title by taking on Ahmed in a crucial fight later today, that would define the destiny of both boxers.



Tale of the Tape



Ramirez comes into the big fight with a 36 fight record with no defeat and 24 of the wins came by way of knockout. The 26-year-old southpaw from Mexico stands at 6' 2½" with a 75? reach. So far he has fought 193 rounds of boxing with 67% knockout record.



Ahmed, has an impressive 25 fights record, with no defeat, one draw and 17 of those wins came by way of knockout. Habib stands at 5' 8" with a 73 reach.



So far he has fought 123 rounds of boxing with 65% knockout record.



Strengths



Ramirez is widely regarded as one of the finest in the Super Middleweight ranks in the world and a true champion. So far he's been able to defend his title over the last few fights and it will provide him with enormous confidence going into his third title defense fight.



Ahmed is unbeaten in his career and boasts of a 65% knockout record. A national champion and one of the best boxers in Ghana penciled down as a world beater. He comes across with hard punches that could surprise any boxer.



Weaknesses



The incredible run in the Super Middleweight title for Ramirez would continue to mount an unbearable pressure on the 26-year-old to preserve his dignity and career.



Throughout his career, Ahmed has fought in Ghana and this would be his first fight outside Ghana. Undoubtedly one must not ignore the element of stage freight and all that it comes with on such a bigger stage.



Reality



Apart from being the holder of the super middleweight title, Ramirez has a lot going for him in this match. Ahmed also being unbeaten, this fight is expected to go through to the distance with Ahmed looking forward to spring a huge surprise regardless of the odds.



Obviously, looking at Ramirez 's world championship victories against fighters such as Jesse Hart and Arthur Abraham, brings to bear his pure aggression, accurate punching power, stamina and splendid tactics.



Ramirez has been described by some boxing pundits as a wrecking machine. He made history on April 9th, 2016, when he actually became Mexico's first fighter to win a Super Middleweight world title.



Ahmed has never been beaten in his career, he is up against a formidable boxer. Under the guide of Coach Asare, he is optimistic to make himself and make Ghana proud.