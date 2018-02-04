Ghana’s Habib Ahmed Demolished In WBO Championship

Related Stories World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs) scored a one-sided six round beatdown over previously unbeaten challenger Habib Ahmed (22-1, 17 KOs) of Ghana, on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.



The Ghanaian went into the bout with the aim of shocking the champion, but he was overpowered by the hard-hitting Mexican.



The bout was waved off by referee Laurence Cole with Ahmed under heavy fire.



Time was 2:31. It was Ramirez’s first KO since 2014.



The bout was the Mexican third defense of his WBO World super middleweight strap.



On the night, another Ghanaian Thomas Awinbono was stopped in round by one Jessie Hart.