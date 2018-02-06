I Didn't Take Isaac Dogboe's Challenge Seriously - Joseph Agbeko

Related Stories Graphic Online's Kweku Zurek recently caught up with two-time former world bantamweight champion Joseph "King Kong" Agbeko for a brief interview about Ghanaian boxing.



Agbeko shared his thoughts on a range of subjects including his return to the ring this year, the renaissance of Ghana boxing, the top five active Ghanaian fighters and the rivalry between Emmanuel Tagoe and Isaac Dogboe.



On Tagoe versus Dogboe, Agbeko said;



"I don't know why everyone is talking about this fight, I don't even know why the fighters themselves are making comments on it because... a fight like that cannot happen.



"A fight like that cannot happen because the weight differences are too wide and everybody wants to get his advantage, the other person will also want his advantage and there won't be any way they can have a proper agreement for the fight".



On challenge by Isaac Dogboe:



"I heard all that, I didn't take it serious. We all do that, everyone, once you are coming up from the beginning, your focus has to be on people who are ahead of you and with that it encourages you to push yourself to the top".



King Kong also named in no particular order Richard Commey, Emmanuel Tagoe, Isaac Dogboe, George Ashie, Duke Micah and Manyo Plange as his top six active Ghanaian boxers.



On his return to the ring;



"I have been in the gym working and training. I will be fighting this year in the first quarter. There is a lot of work being done but we want everything to be completed before we can make an announcement," Agbeko disclosed.



According to boxrec.com, Agbeko is billed to tangle with Ugandan Frank Kiwalabye (15 wins, 0 KO's, 0 losses) for the vacant WBO Africa Bantamweight Title on March 3, 2018.