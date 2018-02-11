Awuku Vows To Make Amends, As He Takes A Shot At WBC Title

Related Stories Ghana’s Maxwell Awuku is set to take a shot at the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt in Mexico on Saturday.



Whilst the Mexican big-hitter looks to continue his destruction of the 130-pound division following a successful 2017, that saw him stop Francisco Vargas to win the title before defending it against Japan’s Takashi Miura, the experienced Ghanaian is out to cause a major upset in the division as he enters the ring with underdog tag.



The champion, who has a record of 32-1, with 28 KOs, takes on the proficient Awuku who has amassed an impressive 44-3-1, with 30 KOs record, and would now be looking to snatch Berchelt’s world title in front of his rival’s home fans in Cancun.



A win for the Mexican would make his dreams of taking on a unification bout against pound-for-pound Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko, who holds the WBO version of the world title at Super Featherweight title.



With a rich history of producing world champions including the likes of Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey, something which the teak-tough, Awuku would be looking to make Berchelt well aware of when they share the ring.



Berchelt told the media that, “we are ready for whomever. I have prepared myself at the top, it’s good that Awuku is coming to create an upset and wants to offer a great fight to my audience.



“My emotions grow knowing that I would be fulfilling my dream on Saturday night,” said Berchelt.



However, southpaw Awuku has no doubt, he would shock the Mexican crowd and return home with the belt around his waist.



“The Mexicans believe that they would take me by surprise, because I am not prepared. I would be a party spoiler. I would knock out their champion, after enjoy the beautiful beaches of Cancun,” Awuku said.



“The challenger has genuine power in his hands, but he insists he is bringing a lot more than just that.



“I’m not just a puncher. I’m a natural and a quick counter-puncher. We Africans are brave. To fight for the world title and the WBC belt is a unique opportunity that will change my life and my family and I would not waste it.



“I want to thank everyone who intervened for me to be in Mexico to fulfil a dream,” said Awuku.