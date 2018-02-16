CONFIRMED: Dogboe-Magdaleno Fight Fixed For April 28

Related Stories The much awaited fight between Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe and Jessie Magdaleno, has been fixed for Saturday, April 28, in Maryland, United States of America.



Information gathered by the GNA Sports, indicates that, the camp of the two boxers have agreed on the date after months of negotiations.



Dogboe, who holds the Interim World Boxing Oraganisation (WBO) Super Batamweight champion and champion Magdaleno would vie for the proper title on the day.



The Ghanaian got the opportunity to fight the Mexican after stopping Cesar Juarez in round five, last month to win the interim WBO World super Bantamweight belt, whilst Magdaleno won the WBO strap, when he dethroned Nonito Donaire in November 2016.



The Mexican made his first defence of his belt, after stopping Adeilson Dos Santos in round four in April 2017.



The fight against Dogboe, would be the champions second defense of his belt.



Dogboe, has indicated his readiness ahead of the fight saying “I am going all out to win the title”.