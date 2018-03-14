I Will Kill My Son If He Decides To Be A Boxer - Joshua Clottey (VIDEO)

Related Stories Ghanaian middleweight boxer Joshua Clottey has opened up on the dangers associated with professional boxing.



Clottey remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated boxers with an impressive record of 39 wins out of 45 professional bouts but the boxer hopes his son will not follow his steps and enter the ring.



Clottey revealed his dislike for the profession that has fetched him money and fame in an interview with UTV.



The former world champion disclosed that he will kill his son should he decide to take the same path as him. He disclosed that he will not consider taking up boxing in the unlikely event he returns to the earth again.



“I have a son in the US, I will kill him if he decides to be a boxer. Even my friend I will not advice him to be a boxer. That’s why I always tell people not to be jealous of boxers because our job is too tough. Boxing is natural, there’s no artificial. Everything you see is real. Sometimes after the rounds 5 and round 6 we feel like giving up but we go on because of we have to behave like men.



“I learnt it when I was a child but I have grown to realize that it is too serious. There’s no joke in boxing. All the blows are real. Boxing is too much of a work and I will never advice anyone to become a boxer”, he posited.



Clottey becomes the latest boxer to make known his dislike for the game.



Maverick boxer Bukom Banku last year mentioned that that boxing is “a stupid” career that no one should take up.



Reigning WBA, IBF and IBO champion Anthony Joshua also stated that he would not want his son to follow his steps.



“I swear I wouldn’t want him to be. This ain’t a job, it’s crazy. Do you know the amount of pain that we go through? I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, he said.



Clottey however hopes to return to the ring soon.







