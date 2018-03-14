Richard Commey Handed Another World Title Opportunity

Related Stories Ghana’s Richard Commey, has been handed another world title opportunity, after defeating Alejandro Luna in an eliminator last Saturday.



Commey, knocked out Alejandro Luna in the sixth round of the elimination bout on Saturday night at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio on the Mikey Garcia-Sergey Lipinets undercard. On Monday, his title fight was ordered.



The IBF on Monday, notified world titleholder Robert Easter Jr. of his obligation to fight Commey in a rematch.



In the letter the IBF said, “your mandatory defence is due on or before March 30, 2018.



“The leading available contender is No. 1 Richard Commey and negotiations should start immediately and be concluded by April 12, 2018.



“If you are unable to reach an agreement by April 12, 2018, the IBF would call for a purse bid to determine who will promote the bout, when and where,” the letter added.



Easter (21-0, 14 KOs), 27, of Toledo, Ohio, was ringside in San Antonio to watch Commey’s fight with Luna as well as Garcia’s hard-fought unanimous decision against Sergey Lipinets in the main event.