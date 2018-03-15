'I Will Beat Bastie Samir' - Bukom Banku Vows Ahead Of June 30 Rematch

Related Stories He may have suffered his first professional loss as a boxer in brutal fashion but Braimah Komoko (alias Bukom Banku) is adamant that he will give his conqueror Bastie Samir a taste of his own medicine when they cross paths for the second time on June 30.



The two boxers, who have remained inactive since their captivating clast last year put pen to paper for their much-anticipated rematch on Thursday (March 15) at the Old Kingsway opposite the Usher Fort in Accra.



“I thank Bastie Samir for giving me a rematch," a delighted Bukom Banku (28wins, 21KOs and 1 loss) said after signing the contract.



He added: "I admit I lost the first bout, but I want to tell Samir that my loss was of my own doing. This time he is not going to have his way. When I beat him there will be a third fight to settle matters.”



For his part, Samir indicated that there will be a repeat performance urging his fans to "rest assured".



“I won the first fight and I will beat him again in the rematch, I will not talk plenty. My fans should rest assured that Kamoko will go down again.”