Related Stories Ghana's duo of Anthony Boakye and Razak Abdul Umar placed first and second in the 46.6km road race and the 90km Circuit race respectively in day one of the "la route de lest" tour underway in Ivory Coast.



In the 90km circuit race, the cyclists completed 20 laps, which saw Ivorian Daniel Kabre emerging first followed by Abdul Umar.



In the road race, Ghana's number one Boakye from River Park from Sunyani clocked 1hr 21m 18s to win ahead of the Ivorian duo of Konte Bassirou and Koassi Konan.



After the stage 1, the general classification saw Ivorian Kabre topping with a time of 3h 46m 09s and Ghanaian Boakye following with a time difference of 2m 37s.



Thirty four cyclists from the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Ghana are taking part in the competition, with Ghana represented by six cyclists and the host Ivory Coast, four teams.



Team Ghana would be seeking to build their points throughout the competition in other to win the ultimate yellow Jersey which comes with a prize money of 2.2million CFA.



The competition is being organized by the Ivorian Cycling Federation and its aimed at promoting cycling in the country and also to enhance competition among West Africa riders.



It is also a platform to help cyclists prepare for upcoming international competitions.