Ghana Wins International Cycling Competition

A splendid performance from Ghana's Cycling team, the Golden Pedals, ensured that they emerged the overall winners in the 29th edition of the 'tour de la lest' international competition which ended in Cote d'Ivoire on Friday.



For the first time in Ghana's history, the Golden pedals made history in Côte d'Ivoire in the competition, which began in 1986.



Anthony Boakye from the River Park cycling club, who played a major role in Ghana's success, made an overall time of 18h 49'38 ahead of Ivorian Kabre Daniel's 18h51’00’, who was holding the ultimate yellow jersey from day one of the competition.



The 22 year old Boakye snatched the yellow Jersey from Kabre after the total times made since the beginning of the competition were put together in the entire distance of 766.8km they covered.



The Ghanaian team made a time difference of 1m 22s to place first.



Boakye also won the best young cyclist with a time of 18h 49'38' followed by Ivorian Kabre with Ghanaian duo of Kusi Clement and Awuku Frank following in that order.



The Golden Pedals, made up of Abdulmumin Rahman (Captain), Anthony Boakye, Awuku Frank, Kusi Clement Abdul Rahman and Umar Abdul Razak maintained the general best team in the seven day event.



For the team's effort, Ghana walked away with trophies plus 718, 000 Francs for winning the ultimate, the best team classification and the best young cyclist.



An excited Boakye in an interview with the GNA Sports said the team was committed to achieving the ultimate, adding that, despite the financial problems faced by the team, they were committed to win.



He appealed to government to support the least financed sports, including cycling, to thrive in the country and to make a make at International competitions.



The team is expected to arrive on Saturday, July 22.