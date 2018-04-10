South African Freedom Day Golf Tournament Slated For April 28th

Related Stories As part of celebrations to mark the 24th Anniversary of South Africa’s Freedom Day, Global Media Alliance (GMA), in collaboration with Ghana’s leading telecommunications network, MTN Ghana, the Celebrity Golf Club and the South African High Commission is organising a Golf Tournament for the South African Business Community in Ghana.



The tournament, scheduled to take place on the 28th of April, 2018, at the Celebrity Golf Course, Sakumono, is the fifth in Ghana since its commencement. The event will see the gathering of competing golfers from both the Ghanaian and South African Communities.



The occasion offers participants, both corporate and individuals, the opportunity to network in a multicultural environment.



Freedom Day is an annual celebration of South Africa's first non-racial democratic elections of 1994. Peace, unity, the preservation and the restoration of human dignity, hallmark Freedom Day celebrations on the 27th of April of each year.



Speaking on the relevance of this event, the Chief Executive Officer of GMA, Mr. Ernest Boateng, said “Freedom Day gives us another great opportunity to fraternize and foster unity among ourselves. We are reminded on the struggles of yesteryears and the need to remain peaceful and support one another at all times.”



“The golf tournament therefore serves as a good platform to engage in a healthy competition and share ideas on what the future holds for the South African Business Community in Ghana,” he added.



Special Guest of Honour for the event is the South African High Commissioner to Ghana Her Excellency Lulama Xingwana. Other dignitaries will also grace the occasion.



Last year, there was amazing sportsmanship when the annual tournament brought together about 150 golfers to display their love for the game. This year’s event is expected to host about 200 golfers together with their family and friends.



This event is proudly headlined by Telecommunication Giant, MTN Ghana. Media Partners include: e.TV Ghana, Happy FM and YFM Ghana.