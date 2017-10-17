Ghana Hockey Team Ready For Africa Challenge

Related Stories Ghana’s male and female Hockey contingent of 36, made up of 18 men and 18 women, accompanied by two coaches for each side, a medical team and umpires would depart Accra tonight for Egypt to take part in the African Hockey competition scheduled for October 22-29.



The male and female national hockey team are embarking on this campaign to qualify for the 2018 World Hockey Cup in London



Ghana would battle host nation Egypt, defending champions South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zambia in the Africa Hockey Cup of Nations to book a ticket to represent the country in London in both Male and Female categories.



Ahead of the competition, the President of the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) Mr. Richard Akpokavi told the GNA Sports that, he expected both teams to reach the finals of the competition to book an automatic qualification to the World Hockey Cup next year.



Mr. Akpokavi, who doubles as the Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), said with the adequate preparations he believes the team can reach its target.



The coach of the Black Sticks Winfred Ntiamoah has released a strong squad for the seven day tourney. The 18 man squad include skipper Nsalbini Salya, Akaba Elikem, and the 2016 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) hockey player of the year Emmanuel Ankomah, as well as Micheal Baiden.



The players are for the Male are Goalkeepers: Eugene Acheampong (GRA) and Karikari Jeffery (Trustees).



Defenders: Nsalbini Salya (Trustees), Abbiw Charles (Police), Ntiamoah Alfred (Police), Damalie Luke (GRA), Ernest Opoku (GRA), Stephen Ofosu Asamoah (Trustees) and Samuel Akpene Agbeli (Trustees).



Midfielders: Akaba Elikem (Exchequers), Akaba Emmanuel (Exchequers), Samuel Afari (Trustees), Damalie Matthew (GRA), George Asiedu (Exchequers) and Ankomah Emmanuel (Exchequers).



Strikers: Micheal Baiden (Free State), Francis Lartey Tetteh (Trustees) and Micheal Akuamoah (GRA).



The Female team is made up of nine players from the 2017 Sapholda Hockey league champions, GRA, six from Police ladies, two from Reformers and one from Extinguishers.



They are Umaru Nafisatu (Police ladies), Benedicta Adjei (Reformers), Adiza Suleman (GRA), Ampem Darko (Reformers), Cecilia Amoako (Police), Emelia Fosua (GRA), Berko Mavis (GRA), Azuma Bridget (Police), Martha Sarfoa (Police).



The rest are Bamfo Racheal (Extinguishers), Opoku Elizabeth (GRA), Narkuo Vivian (GRA), Sarfo Roberta (GRA), Lydia Afriyie (GRA), Cecilia Amoako (Police), Serwaa Boakye (Police), Janet Adampa (GRA) and Deborah Whyte (GRA).