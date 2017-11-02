Ghana Female Hockey Team Qualifies For Commonwealth Games

Related Stories The Ghana Female Hockey team have qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast (Austrialia).



The team booked a place to the games after finishing second behind African giants South Africa in the Africa Hockey Championship.



Ghana lost to South Africa in the finals but that could not stop the team from qualifying for the World games.



The team defeated Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt in the group to seal through to the finals.



The Ghana famale Hockey team are currently rated second on the continent behind South Africa who have been dominating the game for some time now.