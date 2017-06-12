Floyd Mayweather's Visit To Ghana Postponed

Related Stories The visit of undefeated American boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather has been postponed until further notice by organisers, Upscale Entertainment.



Mayweather was supposed to have touched down in Nigeria today for the first leg of his "Undefeated Tour" of Africa.



However, he did not make the trip to Nigeria scuppering his scheduled visit to Ghana.



Graphic Online understands that Upscale Entertainment was yet to sell any tickets for the events lined up for Mayweather's Ghana tour.



Mayweather was expected to be in Ghana from June 15-16 as part of his "Undefeated Tour" of Africa.



Upscale Entertainment was hoping to leverage on Mayweather's following on social media to market investment opportunities in the country during his now aborted two-day visit.