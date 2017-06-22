Coach Herbert Addo To Be Buried On June 24

Related Stories The family of the late Coach Herbert Addo has fixed Saturday, June 24 for his burial.



Coach Addo, who won the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak in 2002 and Aduana Stars in 2010, died after a short illness at the 37 Military Hospital on Friday, March 24. He was 66.



He would be laid in state at his residence, Oyarifa Addo’s Farm, on the Accra-Aburi.



According to the family, Memorial and thanksgiving service would take place on Sunday June 25 at the Wesley Methodist Church, Aburi and would be buried at the Aburi Methodist Cemetery.



Coach Addo coached premier league clubs Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Ashgold, Inter Allies FC and also had stints with the Black Stars, Black Satellites and the Black Meteors.



He won the West African Football Championships with Sekondi Hasaacas in 1982 and Kumasi Cornerstone in 1987.



Herbert Addo was an accomplished coach in Ghana, with a career spanning over three decades.



Addo left behind his wife Mrs. Gifty Acquah Addo and seven children.