Ghana To Host 2018 Africa Armwrestling Challenge

Related Stories The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has won the bid to host the 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra.



The African Armwrestling Federation after considering bids from Morocco and Ghana, decided on the latter during it's Congress in Lagos, Nigeria.



According to Julien Boumsong, the General Secretary, Africa Armwrestling Federation, Ghana is more than capable of hosting a successful event next year.



"We are convinced that Ghana can successfully host the next tournament in June next year", he said.



About 16 countries are expected in Ghana for the annual Continental Armwrestling Championships in June 2018.



This year's edition was held in Nigeria last month where the Golden Arms of Ghana collected a total of 22 medals to place second on the medal table.