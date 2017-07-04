Ghana's Qualification To 2018 Cricket World Cup Bleak

Related Stories Ghana's dream of qualifying to the 2018 Cricket World Cup hit a snag following their disappointing start in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa qualifiers underway in Kenya.



Ghana lost her opening game against host Kenya before succumbing to a 32 runs defeat to Uganda in their second game yesterday.



The national U-19 team had hoped to make amends in their second match against Uganda but only made 116 runs all out in 38.5 overs which wasn't enough to eclipse Uganda's 148 runs all out made in 35.5 overs.



The loss has pushed Ghana to the bottom of the league table of the 4 team competition with Kenya and Uganda tied on 4 points each following their two straight wins while Botswana is placed 3rd.



In the next fixture, Ghana will come up against Botswana while host Kenya battle Uganda on Tuesday, July 4 to end the first round.



The winner of the Group qualifies to the Cricket World Cup next year in New Zealand.