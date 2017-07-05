Ghana Wins 22 Medals At The Africa Armwrestling Championships

library image Related Stories The Golden Arms of Ghana won a total of 22 medals at the just ended Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos Nigeria.



Ghana won four Gold, four Silver and four Bronze medals from the right Arm battles on the final day of the 2 day championship at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.



Ghana placed 2nd to Nigeria in the Overall team performance winning a Silver Cup.



Golden Arms have thus set a new national record in the total medal haul by any federation at a single championships.



Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, the president of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation has expressed delight after their remarkable achievement.



"Am elated we made a good impression at our maiden international meeting, thanks to our sponsors, TT Brothers, Origional Abe Nsuo and Kofikrom Pharmacy.*This will enhance development and bring government's attention to the sport of Armwrestling" said Mr Asibey



The winners of medals at the various categories are; Isaac Nii Amugi (70kg) Gold 2, Bronze 2,



Alberta Ampomah-Police (80kg) Gold 2,



Nii Darku Doddo (75kg) Gold 1, Bronze 1,



Nii Otoo Larkyne-immigration (110kg) Silver 1



Haruna Tahiru (Disabled) Gold 2



Adjetey Sowah (65kg) Gold 1, Silver 1



Cabu Ocansey (70kg) Silver 2



Ebenezer Nii Armah (+110kg) Bronze 1



Edward Asamoah (90kg) Silver 1, Bronze 1



Masters Category (Over 40yrs) Gold 2, Silver 1, Bronze 1.