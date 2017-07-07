"Ghanaians Must Motivate Disabled Athletes" - Ben Nunoo Mensah

Related Stories Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC) has urged all Ghanaians to support and encourage disabled athletes in the country.



Speaking to the GNA Sports on Wednesday, Mr. Nunoo Mensah said, it is the responsibility of every Ghanaian to support disabled people who didn't choose to be beggars but rather participate in Sports, to make the nation proud.



“It is just unfortunate how we treat our brothers and sisters who are disabled, we have seen a disabled athlete like Botsyo Nkegbe, who has won every championship he’s participated in.



“Botsyo Nkegbe instead of standing at the road side begging has decided to take up sports and he is doing well for Ghana.



“How much does it take to support somebody like him and several other disabled athletes. All of us should know that it is our responsibility as stakeholders of sports to provide an equal opportunity for each and every one of them”.



“This would enable them to identify their God-given talent and help them develop it to the fullest. That is the duty we cannot run away from.



“It saddens my heart to see disabled athletes do so well without any support from Ghanaians, how much does it take to sponsor them?



“We must be passionate about our disabled athletes and our young sports men and women, we need to give them hope for the future”, Nunoo Mensah said.