Christopher Opoku’s Body To Arrive In Ghana Tonight

Related Stories The body of Christopher Nana Opoku, who passed away in London on 10th May 2017, will arrive in Ghana on Sunday July 9, 2017, a family source has told SportsObama.com.



The late baritoned sports broadcaster’s body will arrive at the Kotoko International airport at 7:30pm local time, and will formally be received by the family, church members and a delegation from the sporting media fraternity.



The body will subsequently be flown to Kumasi, where he will begin his final journey home with a burial ceremony on Saturday 15th July.



Opoku, affectionately known as Columbus, died of cancer on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Christopher Opoku, who until his trip abroad for treatment, was news editor at Citi FM has worked in the media for more than fifteen years.



He started as the host of a gospel show on Luv Fm, a station based in Kumasi where he was student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Chris then evolved to become one of Ghana’s known sports journalists. He worked with Asempa FM and Power FM before it was re-branded Starr FM.



He was named Best Football Commentator and Best Football Journalist (PLB) in 2008 and 2009.



Aside his work as a sports broadcaster, he had a strong passion for music, and he was heavily involved in running the music department of his church.

He will be remembered as a dedicated, passionate and very lively person and he will be missed by all who knew him.



Christopher Opoku is survived by a wife and three children.